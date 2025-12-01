

Did the U.S. military commit a war crime with a strike on a suspected drug boat in the Caribbean, or is the story made up? What exactly is President Trump up to regarding Venezuela? How do we fix immigration and asylum policy so that Muslim immigrants are better assimilated? And what’s the mood in Israel regarding Netanyahu’s pardon request? We raise these and other issues on today’s podcast. Give a listen.

