Today we note that it was just about four years ago that this podcast went daily, and we consider the lasting impact of the pandemic and the prospects of a political reckoning. But before that, we get into the significance of Bernie Moreno’s primary win in Ohio and Donald Trump’s inability to make bond. We close on a discussion of Joe Biden’s Israel policy and the forgotten goal of war: victory. Give a listen.

