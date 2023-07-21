If you put the best possible—least scandalous—face on the Hunter Biden saga, it’s still repellent. A Ukrainian oligarch hired Hunter and paid him a fortune in hopes of influencing his vice-president father’s attitude toward Ukraine—and Joe Biden was just fine with it. Biden and his team falsely dismissed Hunter’s incriminating laptop in 2020 as Russian disinformation not to cover up any crimes but merely to keep embarrassing-but-true information from the American voting public during an election year.

That’s the defense, and it already cops to more sordid official wrongdoing than Donald Trump has ever been found guilty of.

But considering all the facts, the real story has the potential to get much worse. In 2014, Joe Biden was vice president of the United States and the Obama administration’s point man on Ukraine, with a particular interest in addressing Ukrainian corruption. That year, Hunter Biden was hired by the notoriously opaque Ukrainian energy company Burisma to serve on its board. Despite Hunter’s having no work experience or education in energy exploration and extraction, Burisma paid him a salary of $83,000 a month. (About this arrangement, the State Department declared at the time that there was no conflict of interest.)

While Hunter was working for Burisma, Joe Biden pressured Ukrainian leaders to fire prosecutor general Victor Shokin—whose investigation into the company was, according to Shokin’s former deputy, “dormant” at the time. But in 2020, an FBI informant claimed that Burisma’s owner Mykola Zlochevsky had told the informant in conversations between 2015 and 2019 that he had paid Hunter and Joe Biden $5 million dollars each for preferential treatment by the U.S. The FBI report came to light only after a whistleblower announced its existence. This follows a pattern of organized concealment on the Hunter matter beginning with the burying of the laptop story and possibly extending to the IRS going easy on Hunter’s tax-evasion case.

Democrats and a sympathetic press have done their best to erect a wall around the Hunter scandal even as it spreads and deepens. They’ve dismissed it as a crazed Republican witch-hunt and given it as little oxygen as possible. Whistleblowers have been subjected to character assassination even as President Biden parades his son before dignitaries at state dinners. But the story is steadily breaking free of its constraints because every passing week produces new credible lines of inquiry.

This week was a double whammy. On Wednesday, two IRS whistleblowers testified before Congress and offered detailed accounts of the Justice Department’s allegedly slow-walking and softening Hunter’s tax case. Then, on Thursday, Senator Chuck Grassley released the FBI file describing Zlochevsky’s purported bribery of the Bidens. That’s sure to enjoy a life of its own. You can bet that House Republicans will now be working to find out A) if the account is at all credible and B) what happened to the file after it was referred to the office of the U.S. attorney in Delaware for further investigation.

And there’s more to come. Rep. James Comer, the House Oversight Committee chair, has issued a subpoena for Hunter Biden’s former business partner and fellow Burisma board member Devon Archer to appear before Congress. Word from the committee is that Archer, who was already convicted and sentenced for a multimillion-dollar bond scheme, is cooperating and will appear soon. Despite Joe Biden’s claim that he knew nothing of his son’s foreign business dealings, Obama White House visitor logs show that Archer met with Vice President Biden at the White House around the time that he and Hunter joined Burisma.

The Bidens’ most benign defense (which isn’t so benign) could very well be true. Perhaps Hunter merely signed on to make big bucks as a big name for a shadowy oligarch who never got much out of the deal. Or maybe the whistleblowers and unearthed files are leading us somewhere much darker. It’s hard to know at this point. The only thing that now looks certain is that, despite the best efforts of the Democrats and the press, we’re going to get the full story one way or the other.