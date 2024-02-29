

Steve Kornacki joins the podcast to explain how we might be reading too much into Nikki Haley’s support in Republican primaries, and he breaks down the difference between voters in the those primaries and Republican voters generally. We also get into Republican gains among Hispanics, the continued partisan sorting of Americans, the fluidity of political coalitions, and more. Give a listen.

