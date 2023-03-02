

Today we talk about Congress’s move against the left’s ideological repurposing of retirement funds and what it means for the future of ESG investing. We also discuss Ron DeSantis’s Disney slap down, the wild success of his new book, and what he may or may not do to check Donald Trump’s gains. Give a listen.

