

Ruthie Blum joins the podcast from Israel to discuss the Biden administration’s rough treatment of Benny Gantz, ceasefire negotiations, Bibi’s political future, Israeli public opinion, and what’s holding up the Rafah offensive. Also, what is Joe Biden going to say about Israel in tonight’s State of the Union address? Give a listen.

