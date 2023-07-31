

Today we recall the mother of all sweetheart deals—Ted Kennedy’s Chappaquiddick wrist slap—and what it says about our unsavory political moment. We get into the new poll showing Donald Trump’s dominance of the GOP and discuss Ron DeSantis’s standing among voters and Hunter Biden’s effect on his father’s prospects. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.