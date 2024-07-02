Search
Arthur Herman joins John and Abe to discuss his article “China and Artificial Intelligence: The Cold War We’re Not Fighting,” from the July/August issue of COMMENTARY. It’s time to stop worrying about the technology itself and start preparing to counter the threat it poses in the hands of our authoritarian adversaries. Give a listen.

CopyCopied