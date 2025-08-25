

We dive right into the Cracker Barrel rebranding kerfuffle. Is the new logo woke or just pointless? And what’s really at stake? And is the FBI’s raid of John Bolton’s home legitimate or just a taste of Trumpian revenge? Give a listen.

