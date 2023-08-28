

Today Eli Lake joins the gang to consider what some of us got wrong about last week’s Republican primary debate. According to polls, Ron DeSantis did himself a bit of good. What did we miss? And why did DeSantis’s performance work as well as it did? Then we talk about Eli’s new COMMENTARY article “Profiles in Malarkey” and why Democrats are unable to face the significance of the Hunter Biden scandal. Give a listen.

