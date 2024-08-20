

There was yelling, chanting, attacking, and speechifying. It was the first night of the Democratic National Convention. How do we think it went for Kamala Harris? And what do we make of Joe Biden’s late-night farewell? We agree a little, disagree a little—and, yes, we complain. Give a listen.

