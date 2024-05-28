

Today we discuss the massive Democratic meltdown over Joe Biden’s reelection chances, the left’s bottomless desire for salacious but politically useless stories about Donald Trump, Rashida Tlaib’s cheerleading for a terrorist organization, and Israel’s campaign in Rafah. Give a listen.

