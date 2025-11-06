

Christine Rosen, Eli Lake, and I talk about the drama of yesterday’s Heritage Foundation meeting, during which Kevin Roberts took another shot at apologizing and staffers in turn aired their outrage, support, and anti-Israel animus. And Christine and Eli make a bunch of Gen-X cultural references that I should get but don’t. Give a listen.

