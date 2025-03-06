

What does Donald Trump’s new threat against Hamas mean for the next phase of the hostage deal? And what options does the administration have for cracking down on campus anti-Semitism? Also, where do things stand between Trump and Zelenskyy at the moment? Give a listen.

