

James B. Meigs joins today’s podcast to talk about what a D.C. jury might think of the fraud charge against Donald Trump, what’s really happening with all this UFO stuff, and what’s significant about a new commercial nuclear reactor in Georgia. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.