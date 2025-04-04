

Did the successive national shocks of the past half-century lead to the shock of “Liberation Day”? That was the focus of my COMMENTARY daily newsletter from yesterday, and today we use that newsletter as a launching point to discuss Trump’s tariffs, the public’s reaction, and if we ever lived in “normal” times. Give a listen.

