

Today we discuss the indictment of Hunter Biden. Does this, along with the inquiry into Joe Biden’s connections to Hunter’s business, effectively neutralize the president’s chief argument against Donald Trump? What will Joe Biden do now? What’s in the best interest of the country? Also—mailbag! Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.