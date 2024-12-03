Search
It’s not going well for Joe Biden in the wake of the sweeping pardon he granted his son. Democrats are discomfited, Karine Jean-Pierre is at a loss, and mainstream media is despondent. Donald Trump, on the other hand, seems to be enjoying a honeymoon. We contrast his bold statement demanding the release of Hamas’s hostages with the Biden approach. And we also delve a bit into what’s happening in Ukraine. Give a listen.

CopyCopied