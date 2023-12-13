

Today we talk about House Republican plans to hold a vote on the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden. How does the latest impeachment saga stack-up against the impeachments of Donald Trump? Will it hurt Biden or embarrass the Republicans? And what does it—along with Trump’s ongoing legal woes—say about Americans’ faith in the system? Give a listen.

