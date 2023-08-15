Americans dread another Biden-Trump showdown in 2024. The New York Times reports that a puny 22 percent of Democrats would be “excited” about Joe Biden’s nomination and a 46-percent plurality of Republicans “would be open” to voting for someone other than Donald Trump.

But what voters face isn’t really a 2020 do-over. That election pitted a hated loudmouth against a stale functionary. The choice was uninspiring but clear. We’re now looking at something worse—a cockeyed zombie reboot with both potential nominees profoundly degraded and on the verge of self-destruction. In 2020, Americans of good conscience could vote for either Trump or Biden on grounds that didn’t necessarily flirt with the dishonorable. That’s no longer true.