Experts are notoriously reluctant to debate cranks. But that policy may need a rethink. Consider the latest in conspiracy-theory news. Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. went on Joe Rogan’s podcast last Thursday and did what he does best: spread paranoid ideas. In particular, he asserted yet again that there’s a link between childhood vaccines and autism. Responding on Twitter, the vaccine researcher Peter Hortez called Kennedy’s claims “nonsense.” Rogan then tweeted an offer/challenge to Hortez: “Peter, if you claim what RFKjr is saying is ‘misinformation’ I am offering you $100,000.00 to the charity of your choice if you’re willing to debate him on my show with no time limit.” Hortez declined but said he’d talk one-on-one to Rogan. As he put it on Mehdi Hasan’s MSNBC show, “I offered to go on Joe Rogan but not to turn it into the Jerry Springer show with having RFK Jr. on.”

The idea is that when a serious person debates a crank, he elevates and legitimizes him. This was once a sensible rule. When conspiracy theorists were fringe figures, fighting with an established expert was just about the only thing that could raise their profiles. And for the expert, such a fight was a tawdry visit to a best-ignored intellectual gutter.

But neither experts nor cranks are what they used to be. Nor, for that matter, is legitimacy. RFK Jr. is already a nationally recognized personality. He’s a Kennedy; he’s the only Democrat after Joe Biden whose polling in double digits; and he’s a hero to millions of Americans who sympathize with his unfounded views. Kennedy isn’t a voice in some remote fever swamp. He embodies one side of a critical fight in 21st -century American intellectual life. On the question of whether we can dispense with reason and empiricism, he’s a solid Yea. Scientists and others don’t quite realize it yet, but much of the ground that had been conquered in the name of logic and intellect is once again up for grabs.

This fight won’t disappear if ignored; it will only become harder to prosecute. Refusing to debate Kennedy doesn’t deny him a platform—he has the Joe Rogan Experience, with its estimated 11 million viewers per episode. What’s more, Kennedy regularly boasts that his adversaries are afraid to debate him. In declining to go head-to-head with the country’s foremost conspiracy theorist, Hortez is bolstering Kennedy’s claim.

“What’s the point?” you might ask. “Conspiracy theorists can’t be reasoned out of their positions.” This may or may not be true (more on that below). But there’s something bigger at stake: the minds of the undecideds. Americans don’t generally fall into discrete, opposing categories of conspiracy theorists and mainstream thinkers. Many today who aren’t conspiracy theorists nevertheless find themselves giving conspiracy theories a second look. And the cranks’ access to mainstream minds has been facilitated by expert failure and deception. If the public-health VIPs like Hortez hadn’t made such a hash of the Covid response, hadn’t been dishonest about masks, lockdowns, and the origins of the virus, they might have a better claim to their title as unquestionable authorities. But their mistakes and their arrogance have weakened their position as science’s gatekeepers. They not only need to discredit the crazies; they need to redeem themselves.

Now, can a scientist reason a conspiracy theorist out of his position? In fact, yes. That’s what happened to none other than Joe Rogan, who for years was a moon-landing denier. He credits the astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson with changing his mind. Given the wealth of data on vaccines and autism, it shouldn’t be hard for an articulate scientist to dismantle the claims of a kooky Democrat. Someone needs to take the money and make the case for the Nays.