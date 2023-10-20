

COMMENTARY senior editor Seth Mandel makes his debut on the podcast to discuss Joe Biden’s strange and unfortunate address from the Oval Office last night. What should the president have said about assisting Ukraine and Israel? What did he say instead? And why was the whole thing so all over the place. Plus mailbag. Give a listen.

