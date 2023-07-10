Joe Biden’s policies are terrible, his dishonesty is astounding, and his daily confusion has become something of a perpetual national emergency. But should we care this much about his thoughts on his grandchildren? Considering we don’t have any details?

The outrage has come to a head with Maureen Dowd’s New York Times column this past weekend. Dowd savages Biden for publicly recognizing only six grandchildren and therefore ignoring 4-year-old Navy Joan, Hunter Biden’s daughter born out of wedlock. The columnist extensively quotes her sister Peggy, who says of Navy Joan: “She has the Biden blood running through her veins, and all she is going to have as a reminder of this are some of Hunter’s original paintings; sounds like a lousy trade-off, if you ask me.” Peggy’s faith in the core goodness of Joe Biden seems to have been rocked by his denial of the girl’s lineage, which is reason enough to question her position.

Look, it’s repugnant that Hunter Biden disavows the child he fathered with Lunden Roberts. Yet that’s the deal he worked out legally with the child’s mother. We have no insight on Joe Biden’s thoughts here. For all we know about it—and we know nothing—Joe pleaded with his son to accept his responsibility and treat the girl as his own. Maybe Hunter didn’t listen, so Joe then chose grudgingly to side with his son publicly. Or maybe Joe thinks—and not without justification—that the girl is better off without Hunter (and the entire scandalous clan) in her life. There’s a lot of overlap among those who want Navy Joan to be accepted as a Biden and those eager for Hunter to get nailed for the White House cocaine incident. Perhaps the girl is better off starting out life untethered to endless front-page filth. Or maybe not. And maybe none of the above entered into anyone’s thinking. No one knows anything about it.

So imagine this scenario: Joe Biden embraces his seventh granddaughter and starts using her story as a handy signaling prop, the way he does with the death of his son Beau. You think he wouldn’t? It’s the most Bidenesque outcome I can envision. Is that a happy prospect for the girl?

Many are pointing out Joe Biden’s hypocrisy here, noting that he’s long endorsed family closeness. In a sense, they’re right. But in another sense, they’re missing the point. Dowd writes, “Joe Biden’s mantra has always been that ‘the absolute most important thing is your family.’ It is the heart of his political narrative. Empathy, born of family tragedies, has been his stock in trade.”

Nope. You know what’s been Joe Biden’s stock in trade? Malarkey. That’s why he uses the word as a go-to weapon. Humans have a habit of accusing their enemies of their own worst faults. Vladimir Putin calls Ukrainians “fascists.” Progressives call conservatives “intolerant.” And Joe Biden says Republicans are full of “malarkey.” If you’re just now realizing that Biden’s family shtick is political signaling, you should think harder about whether it’s a good idea for him to rope his seventh grandchild into his act.

And if you care about the girl’s well-being, why elevate her family’s rejection of her into a Watergate-level event? The Internet, as they say, is forever. Will Navy Joan feel better when she’s fully literate and finds that the country’s pundits united in calling for her grandfather, as Dowd’s column so thoughtfully put it, to “not throw away your granddaughter”? Would she be relieved to know that the press’s effort forced her grandfather’s affection in the end? It’s easy to scream “leave the kids out of it” when someone goes after a minor’s conduct or awkward looks. But something similar should obtain when the media swarm to brand a four-year-old an instant political tragedy case. If you hate Joe Biden, leave her out of it. If you love Joe Biden, leave her out of it.

Whatever the story, it’s complicated—because family is always complicated. It has nothing to do with how Biden is conducting the affairs of state, and it’s really none of our business. Forget that Biden undercounts his grandchildren. How about we get back to the fact that he undercounts the Americans and allies he left behind in Afghanistan.