

Today we discuss the state of play between universities and the pro-Hamas encampment movement, and we consider Mike Johnson’s seeming declaration of a counter movement. Speaking of encampments, why are tents proliferating in urban areas and what does it say about society? We also talk about the terrible new GDP numbers, why no one took a victory lap after Joe Biden signed the foreign aid bill, and much more. Give a listen.

