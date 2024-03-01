Search
Today David Bahnsen joins the podcast and we talk about the aid-convoy stampede in Gaza, the career of Mitch McConnell, and finally David’s new book, Full-Time: Work and the Meaning of Life. How have we come to such a poor understanding of the meaning of work? And what are the sources and consequences of today’s anti-work movement? Give a listen.

