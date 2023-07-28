

Today we discuss the new charges leveled against Donald Trump in the classified-documents case and what his legal misfortunes mean to voters. We also consider Mitch McConnell’s alarming health episode at the Capitol, American gerontocracy, and the long reign of the Boomers. Give a listen.

