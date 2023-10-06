The darkest force in today’s politics isn’t extremism. It isn’t populism, socialism, or MAGA. It’s celebrity. And South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted to remove Kevin McCarthy as House speaker on Tuesday, can’t resist it. If that’s come as a disappointment to some conservatives, it’s because they couldn’t resist Mace. But her outsize appeal really should have been the first red flag.

Mace was a hypnotic package. The first woman to graduate from the Citadel, she exudes showbiz charisma, and comes off as a balanced medley of Trumpy conviction and intriguing heresies. She squarely blames Donald Trump for January 6, for example, favors marijuana legalization, opposes offshore drilling, and occasionally dissents from her party on abortion. And she’s a proven winner who beat a Democrat incumbent and then held onto her seat in a tough election.

But she’s also incorrigibly unserious, a social-media peacock, and a political exhibitionist. In July, appearing at Senator Tim Scott’s annual South Carolina prayer breakfast, she explained to attendees: “When I woke up this morning at seven, Patrick, my fiancé, tried to pull me by my waist over this morning in bed and I was like ‘no baby we don’t got time for that this morning, I’ve gotta get to the prayer breakfast.’ He can wait, I’ll see him later tonight.” A U.S. representative. At a prayer breakfast.

It wasn’t offensive. It was embarrassing, like watching one of Madonna’s recent bids for erotic relevance. It’s hard to witness someone so severely starved for attention.

One effect of politicians pursuing celebrity is that they damage the causes to which they’re attached. Last month, during the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, Mace labeled the Democrats’ defense of Biden “complete and total bulls–t.” Because using profanity during a public government hearing is marginally good for her brand, no matter that it’s bad for Republicans who are trying to pursue a serious matter.

Another effect is extremism itself. Hunger for celebrity drives political histrionics and incentivizes maximalist positions. It’s how you break out of the pack. The Squad wouldn’t be the Squad without socialism and anti-Semitism. If you can’t sing or act, you have to scare people into noticing you. So Mace, who’s previous gambits fell just short of outrageous, took the opportunity to join seven other Republicans and eject the Republican speaker of the House. She’s now an A-lister.

Her “unexpected” vote has earned her a good deal of opprobrium. Politico reports that her decision to oust McCarthy “is now clouding her future in the GOP, not to mention imperiling the status of her relatively competitive seat next year, as scores of angry Republicans mull possible retribution.” That would be a problem for Mace if she were interested in the work of politics. But when celebrity is your goal, contempt is capital. Just look at Vivek Ramaswamy, the man with the billion-dollar smirk. A year ago, we never heard of him. Now, we’ll never be done with him. And we’ll probably never be done with Mace.

She can bank the scorn coming her way like so many donations. In fact, she’s already doing just that. Mace is on a victim tour, claiming McCarthy lied to her and others threatened her, and would you please donate what you can to help out a poor, independent-minded public servant. She may or may not see a flood of small donations. But either way, she’ll be just fine. Politics has already served its purpose in her life. It brought her celebrity. And she’ll hold on to that one way or another, win or lose.