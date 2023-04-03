So in other news out of Alvin Bragg’s Manhattan, this happened over the weekend: Around 5:30 a.m on Saturday, Moussa Diarra, a 51-year-old parking attendant, grappled with a would-be thief who was lurking in his Midtown garage. Diarra confronted the man, who pulled out a gun and shot him twice. Then Diarra wrestled the gun from the attacker’s hand and shot him in the chest. Police showed up and charged both men—the alleged thief and garage attendant—with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and attempted murder.

The date was April 1, but it was no joke. In New York, it could happen anytime. Last June, for example, 51-year-old Harlem bodega employee Jose Alba was at work when a violent career criminal rushed behind the counter and assaulted him. “Papa, I don’t want a problem, Papa,” said Alba. But when the assailant didn’t stop knocking him around, Alba grabbed a knife and defended himself, fatally stabbing the man. For saving his own life, Alba was charged with second-degree murder and held behind bars at Riker’s Island on $250,000 bail. After two weeks, and a massive outcry from the City Counsel, bodega owners, and the public, Bragg dropped the charges.

This time round, Bragg’s office was quicker about doing the right thing. Prosecutors have already decided not to go ahead with the case against Diarra. That’s good news, especially for Diarra. And it’s what happens when the public tells government it’s gone too far. When Bragg became Manhattan DA in 2022, he issued a day-one memo instructing prosecutors not to pursue jail sentences except in cases of the most serious crime. For New Yorkers, it’s been one long pushback ever since.

State and city politicians from Governor Kathy Hochul to Mayor Eric Adams on down have been rocked by the pleas of New Yorkers for whom public safety is paramount. And they’ve implemented policies in response, such as surging the number of cops on subway platforms, that have driven, as of February, a 5.6 percent drop in crime throughout the city.

But it takes more than that to make a city safe, and there are indications beneath the top-line data that we’re not there. The same NYPD report that announced the overall drop in crime shows felony assaults up 4.8 percent and car thefts up 3.2 percent. And, despite the new subway initiative, crimes on buses and subways were up 1.9 percent.

I live and work in Midtown Manhattan, and what I see every day looks a lot more like the scary fine print than the happy headline. That’s because Midtown, where this weekend’s garage assault unfolded, is less the Sodom and Gomorrah of the 1970s and ’80s and more a 21st-century Gehenna—an abode of the damned. The very heart of New York City is packed with shooters, stabbers, drug addicts, and dealers. And the stats bear this out, too. According to the NYPD, major crimes in Midtown South have gone up 44 percent as of early February, compared to the same period in 2022. And felony assaults have soared by a staggering 115 percent. The mythic neighborhood around Times Square and other celebrated Big Apple attractions is in grave shape.

Hochul, Adams, and Bragg, Democrats all, have implemented tough plans or have walked back weak statements to guard themselves against criticism that they’re soft on crime. And that works to a point, both for their careers and for the people they serve. But they’ve long marinated in a political culture that’s skeptical of law enforcement and indulgent of criminals. They are half-apologetic about anything that looks like a genuine crackdown. Bragg retreated on his day-one memo because it spurred a backlash, but no one thinks of him as hard on bad guys. And the men and women in law enforcement, more than anyone, understand what that means. Which is how you get to the point where cops show up on the scene of an attempted murder and charge both victim and perpetrator with the crime.