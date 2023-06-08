

Today we discuss the news that Jack Smith’s office informed Donald Trump that he’s the target of their classified-documents investigation. What does it mean for Trump? How do the other Republican candidates respond? And we try to figure out what Mike Pence is up to. Give a listen.

