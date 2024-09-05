

Today we’re joined by former U.S. Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, to discuss his plan for Israel’s future as articulated in his new book One Jewish State. Then we get into the state of the race: Trump sounds pretty good, Kamala’s policies sound incoherent, and both Walz and Vance are just plain bad. Give a listen

