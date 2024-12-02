

Today John is under the weather, so the rest of us take on Joe Biden’s broad pardon of his son Hunter, what it says about the Biden presidency, and how it complements Donald Trump’s pick of Kash Patel for director of the FBI. What do we think of Patel? What do we think of Trump’s picking his daughter’s father-in-law to be a senior adviser on the Middle East? And, finally, how’s the Hezbollah ceasefire holding up and what can we learn from the reignited civil war in Syria? Give a listen.

