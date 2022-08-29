Search
Commentary Magazine · Redacted and Retailed

Today, we’re joined by the great Chris Stirewalt to discuss the media frenzy over the redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit, the transformation of the news business, the birth of the news cycle, and how it all relates to Chris’s new book, Broken News: Why the Media Rage Machine Divides America and How to Fight Back. Take a listen.

commentary podcast
Abe Greenwald is executive editor of Commentary.

CopyCopied