Commentary Magazine · Redacted and Retailed

Today, we’re joined by the great Chris Stirewalt to discuss the media frenzy over the redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit, the transformation of the news business, the birth of the news cycle, and how it all relates to Chris’s new book, Broken News: Why the Media Rage Machine Divides America and How to Fight Back. Take a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher. And, check out our Commentary Podcast Merch.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here. If you would like to subscribe to the magazine, please click here, which gives you access not only to the magazine but to all the daily posts and the archives.