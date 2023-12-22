

Today we discuss how the Washington Post, New York Times, and other outlets are revising their coverage of established facts from the war in Gaza to be even more credulous toward Hamas than they’ve already been. And what do we make of Trump’s Michigan phone call and Nikki Haley’s rising poll numbers in New Hampshire? Give a listen.

