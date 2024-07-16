

Before delving into events in Milwaukee, we discuss the dismissal of the Donald Trump documents case, Joe Biden’s disturbing interview with Lester Holt, and the status of the investigation into Trump’s would-be assassin. And then we get into the significance of VP pick J.D. Vance, the Teamsters, and a Republican National Convention like no other. Give a listen.

