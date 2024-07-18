Search
Joe Biden announced that he has Covid. And there’s talk he’s more receptive to ending his reelection bid. Is this finally happening? Is Kamala Harris his obvious replacement? And who does she pick for VP? Meanwhile, the third day of the RNC featured the powerful appearance of Gold Star families, rousing cheers for Israel, and the unconventional convention debut of J.D. Vance? Give a listen.

CopyCopied