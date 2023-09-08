Search
Mark Halperin joins us to figure out why Democrats are scared to step up and challenge Joe Biden even as Democratic voters beg for an alternative. And why are Republican candidates, except for Donald Trump, scared of traditional media? Plus the second installment of the Commentary Magazine Podcast Mailbag. Give a listen.

Abe Greenwald is executive editor of Commentary.

