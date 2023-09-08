

Mark Halperin joins us to figure out why Democrats are scared to step up and challenge Joe Biden even as Democratic voters beg for an alternative. And why are Republican candidates, except for Donald Trump, scared of traditional media? Plus the second installment of the Commentary Magazine Podcast Mailbag. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.