

Today we talk about Chuck Schumer’s bold Senate-floor speech warning about anti-Semitism from the left. He said the right words at the right time, but how will it impact the calls from his own party to condition aid to Israel? And what’s up with Joe Biden’s tweet seeming to nod toward the ceasefire crowd? Give a listen.

