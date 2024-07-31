

Today we dive into Israel’s same-day operations to take out Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Lebanon and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran. What will Kamala Harris say about the killing of two terrorist enemies of Israel and the U.S.? Oh, and there’s the Trump campaign’s operation that killed Project 2025! Give a listen.

