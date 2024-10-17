The IDF has killed Yahya Sinwar. One year and 10 days after Hamas’s massacre of Israeli innocents, the mastermind of the attack was pronounced dead. On social media, one can see pictures that appear to show his corpse—lying in rubble, covered in dust, head cratered. And that just about describes the current condition of Hamas.

Some critics of Israeli strategy claim that Israel can’t destroy Hamas. You can’t kill an ideology, they say. And it’s too hard to defeat a non-state terrorist organization. It’s a game of whack-a-mole. Well, when you whack all the moles, you win the game. And Israel has pulverized Hamas’s underground rat-maze, dismantled or hobbled its battalions, killed thousands of its fighters, choked off its smuggling routes, and taken out its leaders—the most important of these being Sinwar. Does this constitute Israeli victory? No, not yet. There’s more fighting ahead. But it’s what winning looks like. And it’s how you destroy the enemy.

All of this also means that Hamas’s remnants might find themselves without the Iranian funds they’d have used to try to reconstitute the organization in the future. The regime in Iran has spent billions of dollars on its terrorist proxies. This was a good investment for decades, enabling Tehran to project power abroad and attack Israel without Iran sticking its neck out. But the mullahs can’t be happy looking at the present state of Hamas (and increasingly of Hezbollah). Iran’s return on its investment in proxy armies is vanishing fast. And with Israel about to take the fight straight to the regime, Iran needs to reallocate its resources.

So who wants to fill Sinwar’s shoes now? Israel took out Hamas leader Ismael Haniyeh in July. The crown then fell to Sinwar, and now he’s dead. The list of senior Hamas members killed by Israel is long and growing longer by the day. The same, rather suddenly, applies to the senior ranks of Hezbollah. There aren’t many takers for the job of next mole to be whacked. Especially if it means getting whacked for a crumbling cause with a spare and ruined fighting force. It’s not going to be easy recruiting new members to what’s left of Hamas.

But what about Hamas’s supporters over here in the U.S.? Are they still “exhilarated” by the October 7 attack? Do they still think that it was a “gift to Allah from the world”? That “Palestine has never been as within reach”? Are they satisfied with what Hamas has wrought for the people of Gaza? And do they still think they’re on the winning side against Israel? Even if they now recognize Hamas’s strategic failure, they undoubtedly still supporting its aims. And they’re the kind of enemy that’s truly hard to defeat because you can’t destroy moral imbecility. On October 7, 2023, Sinwar ensured his own demise and that of his monstrous organization. But the woke jihadists of the West will live to tweet another day.

And here’s a thought for the Biden administration. The U.S. has recently threatened to withhold arms shipments to Israel over concerns about humanitarian aid getting into Gaza. The greatest gift of humanitarian aid ever received by the people of Gaza was Israel’s killing of Yahya Sinwar. His death, and the destruction of Hamas, don’t by any means guarantee that the Palestinians will one day be able to thrive in freedom. But so long as he was in charge, that would have remained a certain impossibility. And if Israel had heeded the Biden administration’s calls for a ceasefire, this massive aid package would never have been delivered. Take the win, Mr. President.