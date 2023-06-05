Search
Today we discuss the sonic boom heard over Washington D.C. yesterday and what it says about our defense preparedness. We then take up the worrisome provocations by China in the Taiwan Strait and new signs of sagging support for Ukraine. The gang also analyzes a puzzling New York Times article on Joe Biden’s age. Give a listen.

Abe Greenwald is executive editor of Commentary.

