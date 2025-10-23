

As the agonizing over the White House ballroom continues, we continue to analyze it. And what’s up with Donald Trump’s interest in Argentine beef? Finally, we get to the NYC mayoral race and how Zohran Mamdani, if elected, might respond to his base. Give a listen.

