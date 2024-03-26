

Eli Lake joins the podcast to discuss the American abstention from yesterday’s UN Security Council ceasefire resolution. Why is the Biden administration saying the policy hasn’t changed when the policy has changed? Who exactly is being gaslit and how does this make an Israeli operation in Rafah any less likely? We also talk about the rise in violent crime and how it relates to the larger sense of unraveling. Give a listen.

