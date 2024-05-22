

Has Donald Trump’s hush-money trial hurt him yet? While in court, he expanded his lead across the electoral map. But why aren’t Trump’s imitators enjoying the same good fortune? Meanwhile, the Biden bloopers pile up daily. And why hasn’t any aid dropped at the American-built pier reached Gazans? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.