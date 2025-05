Today Eliana Johnson joins us as we try to figure out what the real story is behind Joe Biden’s tragic cancer diagnosis. And we discuss the media’s group effort to look away, yet again. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.