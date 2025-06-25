

Chris Stirewalt joins us to discuss Zohran Mamdani’s victory in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary. How did an intifada-supporting socialist win? What does it say about New York, the Democratic Party, and the future of Jewish life in America? Give a listen.

