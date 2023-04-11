Republicans had an atrocious Tuesday one week ago. Hours after Donald Trump was arraigned in Manhattan, GOP candidates lost important races in Chicago and Wisconsin.

But what looked like a singularly bad 24 hours was just the start of a self-inflicted cycle of misfortune. On Thursday, Republicans expelled two Democrats from the Tennessee state legislature, instantly elevating the young, black activist-politicians into national spokesmen for a slew of popular liberal causes including gun control, anti-racism, anti-gerrymandering, and preserving democracy.

What about women’s rights? Not to worry. On Friday in Texas, a Trump-appointed judge, ruling on a case brought by pro-life doctors, retroactively invalidated the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone. This, in concert with an opposing court decision out of the state of Washington, will push abortion back toward the Supreme Court less than a year after the Dobbs decision rendered it a state issue. And in Florida, lawmakers are about to take up a proposal that would largely ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Ron DeSantis signaled that he would sign the bill, enacting a policy that’s not particularly popular even among those who are queasy about abortion.

Pundits can and will talk about the reasons for the ongoing woes of the GOP. Namely, the right’s inability to accept the nuances of public opinion on abortion and to reject a defining politics of vengeance. But who’s listening? These aren’t new problems, and Republicans have already had time to address them. They just don’t want to. Trump’s indictment has consolidated his popularity, possibly suggesting he may clear the Republican field. And right-wing figures are doubling and tripling down on maximalist anti-abortion policies after ignoring the public’s complete rejection of their position in last year’s midterms. Perhaps the electoral crisis on the right isn’t about people choosing the wrong strategies but pursuing the wrong ends. Maybe they like defeat.

I’m not talking about the consolations of silver linings, assessing your mistakes, and regrouping after failure. To a certain mindset on the populist right, there’s an upside to losing in itself. If you’re a self-defined outcast, you view broad acceptance as a betrayal of ideals and loss of credibility. For the populist base, losing is an air-tight confirmation of identity. It’s how you know you’re being conned by the establishment.

Losing also grants tremendous freedoms. It permits you to keep nurturing your anger and, if so inclined, to seek remedies outside the bounds of acceptable conduct. Maybe best of all, you’re freed from accountability. The powerless are to be pitied, not blamed. Victory imposes all kinds of strictures. Winners have to behave and persuade, and ultimately govern with a semblance of responsibility. To the degree that DeSantis is considered a more restrained version of Trump, it’s attributable to his being a competent and dependable governor. It’s why he enjoyed an astonishing reelection victory in 2022 while a cast of wild-eyed Trump stand-ins went down in flames. But it does nothing to energize voters who feed on rejection. So he’s currently trailing Trump by double digits.

The benefits of failure aren’t restricted to the base. There are perks for losing candidates, too. Chief among them are wealth and celebrity. From Sarah Palin to Kari Lake, national humiliation is a solid résumé dazzler if you’re looking to break out as a populist star. On today’s right, a huge media ecosystem is devoted to reliving and analyzing defeat, teasing out fresh injustices in old losses, and floating conspiracies about losses sure to come.

Maybe Trump was on to something when he predicted that his supporters would get sick of winning. Only they got sick of it sooner than he thought, sometime right after Election Day 2016. That’s when he made losing a lot more fun.