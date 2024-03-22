

Today we start out discussing a new Pew poll that shows, contra Chuck Schumer and others, American Jews overwhelmingly approve of Israel and its efforts to defeat Hamas since Oct. 7. We then get into the latest World Happiness Report, which finds the U.S. ranking below the 20 most happy countries for the first time in the report’s history. What’s behind our recent unhappiness and why are Americans under 30 most unhappy of all? Give a listen.

