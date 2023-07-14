

Today we talk about the WHO’s declaring aspartame a possible carcinogen. Is it overreach or prudence? Then we consider Tucker Carlson’s new media venture and his current standing on the right. We also discuss the culture warring over the defense bill and the fate of DEI in the private sector. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.