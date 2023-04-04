

Today we discuss the elections in Chicago and Wisconsin and what they may reveal about the issues of abortion and crime. We also cover new and unsettling revelations about that Chinese spy balloon. And then we drill down on Donald Trump’s coming arraignment, the media spectacle, and Trump’s next move.

