

Today we talk about Donald Trump essentially admitting his mistake with Vladimir Putin and deciding to arm Ukraine through NATO. We also get into the Supreme Court allowing Trump to make cuts to the Department of Education and the state of play in Israel over a new proposed draft law. Give a listen.

